Man Joins His Brother For A Nature Hike Despite Disliking Uphill Walks, And It Leaves Him Upset After He Finally Admits He Didn’t Have Fun

Not every activity is fun, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t show up, follow through, and make the best of it.

But what if you were asked whether you were having fun during an activity you didn’t particularly enjoy?

Would you give a polite response because that’s the right thing to do?

Or would you stick to your principles and tell the truth, even if it upset the person asking?

In today’s story, one brother finds himself dealing with this same dilemma and can’t lie.

Here’s how it all played out.

AITA for telling people I’m not having fun when they ask and I’m genuinely not? I am a guy who when I don’t enjoy something, I’ll tell you I don’t, but if I commit to something, I’ll see it through to the end without complaining. This came to a head when I was on vacation with my older brother in Arizona, who wanted to do a lot of nature hikes. Nature hikes are fine. I don’t mind them, but I do dislike walking up large hills. Walking downhill is the easiest thing ever; it’s like being nature’s passenger princess. You just put your foot forward and let gravity do all the work. Walking uphill, conversely, is very draining and leaves me sweaty.

The situation obviously upset his brother.

I don’t make it a point to complain about something when I do it, so when I was walking uphill, despite not liking it much, I held basic conversation with my brother. As we were heading back down, he asked me if I was having fun and I said no. Not because of any fault of my brother. I just didn’t find the activity fun. Not even bad, just satisfactory. Later, when he was driving me to the airport for my flight home, he told me, “If I ask you if you’re having fun, don’t say ‘no.'” I understand that it can be demoralizing to hear someone’s not having fun, but I don’t like it when people ask for my opinion and get upset when I give my honest answer. If I’m not having fun, I’ll just say I’m not having fun. AITA?

Yikes! Honesty is usually the best policy, but maybe not in this situation.

Let’s check out what everyone over at Reddit thinks about him telling the truth.

Sometimes, it’s okay to lie because hurting someone’s feelings is never an option.

Next time, he either needs to pretend like he’s having a good time or find a way to change the subject.

