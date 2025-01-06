Man Starts Remodeling A Dilapidated House, But Then The City Told Him He Had To Tear It Down. So He Replaced It With Something Truly Hideous.

Imagine buying a home in an auction with dreams of fixing it up and making it look like new.

Then imagine having those dreams ripped away from you when the town where the house is located tells you that the house has to be torn down.

How would you react?

Would you fight the decision or give in?

In today’s story, the home owner tries both tactics.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

Guy bought dilapidated house next door He got a great deal on an auction, and was fixing up the house next to mine, until the village stepped in and said it’s too close to the road. He said it’s grandfathered in, because the house was built in the 80s. They countered that it was demolished enough that it was no longer a structure.

He tried hard to fight the decision.

He fought, and was very vocal, asking for support from the neighborhood. We’re a small town, but only myself and one other family even went to the meeting in support for him.

He put up a completely different house.

When he lost, he said a giant forget you to the neighborhood by just flattening it to the ground, and slapping in a modular that he rented out. We went from a 3 story home that he was remodeling, to the cheapest modular he could find.

It’s too bad that he lost.

Actually, it’s too bad he didn’t know about the rule before buying it.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

This reader thinks the town made a stupid decision.

Here’s another story about a guy who wasn’t able to use his property the way he wanted to use it.

I agree that I’d rather have a bigger backyard.

Another reader would’ve kept fighting!

Think about the tax money!

Make sure you know the rules before you buy something!

It can be hard to remember that when you’re excited.

