Manager’s Obsession With Perfect Filing Backfires When Employee Sprays Documents With A Very Hilarious Spray

Managers can be so picky with their policies that it’s downright irritating.

So, what would you do if your manager required you to complete extra steps just because he could?

Would you always follow the rules?

Or would you find a funny way to push back?

In the following story, one employee finds himself in this exact situation and opts for the latter.

Here’s how it all went down.

A folder for every document I had a manager who was quite pedantic about everything. Every document must be put into its own folder and placed on his desk for signature before having to send it out myself. There were 10 of us who had to do this, so anonymity was easy. So one day, I sprayed the paper with fart spray and closed it. Testing the air around me didn’t have any indication that anything nefarious was hidden in the folder. So I placed it on his desk.

It was obvious when he found it.

Others did the same, and my prank was set. Mid-afternoon I heard a, “What The **** Is That Smell!” and he threw the folder out of his office into the hallway. It gagged workers closer to his office and made him quite popular. It never changed how we did business but it did make him paranoid that it would happen again.

Wow! Now, that’s an innocent prank that’s way funnier than it should be.

