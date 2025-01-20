Mechanic Shares An Important Tip To Avoid Buying Cars With Major Problems. – ‘You don’t want to buy it until all the monitors are done.’

You gotta do your research when it comes to buying a new car and today we’re all in luck, because a mechanic from a shop called Royal Auto Service was nice enough to talk about the handy tool he uses to see what kind of shape a car is in.

He said that his diagnostic tool will show if codes have been cleared on vehicles by owners and dealerships who could be trying to sell cars with problems to people who don’t know any better.

He added, “The big one that you’re looking for is this catalyst monitor.”

The mechanic added that the monitor takes weeks to run. He said people should look for words such as “history”, “pending”, and “incomplete” to see if codes have been cleared on vehicles. He added that “no codes found” is a major red flag.

The man told viewers, “If any of these codes say incomplete, you know it’s been cleared, and the car hasn’t been driven long enough to run all those monitors. You don’t want to buy it until all the monitors are done.”

