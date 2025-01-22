Mom Refused To Buy A Snack For Her Daughter’s Best Friend At A Play Date, And Now She’s Not Getting Along With The Friend’s Mom
AITA for not buying snacks for my daughter’s best friend at a play date
I have an 11 year old daughter, Ellie.
She has a best friend, Sophie (12).
Both of the girls have special needs and are around 6 years old mentally.
This mom and her daughter got invited to a playground.
Sophie’s mom called me yesterday, and said that they were at an indoor playground.
Sophie wanted to know if Ellie could come and play.
Sophie’s mom offered to put me on her punch card. She prepays for 10-20 visits at a time because it’s cheaper.
So it would be free for me.
There aren’t enough snack for both Ellie and Sophie.
I got Ellie in the car, and we met them at the playground.
After about an hour of playing, the girls started to get hungry.
I packed a snack for Ellie, but Sophie’s mom didn’t have any snacks on her.
I told her they sell snacks in the front.
She claimed that she didn’t have any money on her. She asked me to buy Sophie some Goldfish.
She refused to buy Sophie a snack.
I said, “Sure, Venmo me and I’ll grab some.”
In my thoughts, I took care of my kid. It’s not my job to take care of hers, too.
She said she paid for my kid to get in. So, I should cover the $2 for the Goldfish.
Sophie’s mom went to buy the snack.
I told her, if she wanted me to bring snacks, she should’ve told me when she invited me. But I won’t be wasting $2 for a $.50 bag of Goldfish because she was unprepared.
She went up to the front.
I don’t know if she lied about not having money, but she came back with Goldfish and fruit snacks.
The moms are not getting along.
Now, she’s being petty.
She asked me to pay her back for all of the times we’ve used their memberships.
That includes guest passes.
So, obvious to say, we’re not getting along.
Now, she’s confused.
I’m going to have to see her a lot.
At school drop off/pickup, ballet class, gymnastics class, and at the girls’ weekly play dates.
So, I wanted to know if I was the jerk for not buying her kid a snack.
AITA?
Considering her daughter played for free, it doesn’t seem like too much to ask to spend $2 this one time.
She ruined a good friendship over $2.
