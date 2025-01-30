New Mom Struggles With Pain And A Fussy Baby, But Her Family Still Blames Her For Not Visiting Them Enough

Navigating the transition into motherhood can be a delicate balance, especially when others seem to misunderstand the struggles involved.

AITA for not visiting my family as often as they’d like? I (28f) had my son (17 months) recently. My dad (59-60) and sister (30) don’t come by all that often, and I don’t either. But I have never missed a get-together, event, or birthday.

We found out a few months ago that, during the end of my pregnancy and recovery from my c-section, I had a fractured pelvis. This made it hard to sit in a car, let alone drive. I’m better now, but my car died about a week ago.

Recently, they visited my grandmother and didn’t tell me, instead choosing to say they didn’t think I could make it because of my son’s nap schedule. I told them that was my concern and not theirs. This caused a big argument.

My dad brought up how they had been patient when I had to leave early to care for my cats. I had a diabetic cat who sadly passed away this year. He said they were also patient with me while I was pregnant (I don’t know what he meant), and when I had a newborn and was dealing with nap schedules.

Now, my son was hard as a newborn. He had infant dyschezia, in which he would suddenly scream at the top of his lungs to poop. He also started teething at 2 months, and at the same time, we had a soy sauce bottle explode in our kitchen at 2 a.m. This caused him to no longer sleep well, even to this day.

I haven’t visited much due to having been in pain, having a difficult child in car rides, not being able to drive without pain.

And my dad’s dog having snapped at my son. Neither my sister nor my dad want to take responsibility for the dog and ignore it when it’s mentioned. I will mention they are both allergic to cats as well, which I understand and respect them coming anyway. AITA for not going out of my way to visit them?

