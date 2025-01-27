Niece Asks Uncle To Be Part Of Her Wedding Party, But It Would Mean Walking Down The Aisle With His Cheating Ex-Wife. So He Refuses To Go To The Wedding And Now People Are Upset.

Being part of a wedding is an honor, but not when it means standing beside the person who broke your heart.

AITA, Am I an idiot for not accept to be best man at my niece’s wedding because she wants me to enter with my ex wife? Me (36) and my ex-wife (34) were married for ten years and have been separated (Divorced ) for 4 years because she cheated on me with one of the interns. This betrayal was a blow to me because we had built a whole future together, even without children, something that, because I was sterile, I could never provide for her. This had never been a problem for us until she made a point of throwing it in my face when I caught them in the act to justify herself.

My whole family knew about it and stood by me during the separation, except my niece, who was always very attached to both of us and especially to her. She said that I should forgive her, and although it hurt me to divorce, I couldn’t go on with the marriage. After the separation, I was able to gradually rebuild my life and even found a new girlfriend who I will call Jane (32). She has two adorable children, John (14) and Anne (6), and I love them as if they were mine.

Four months ago, I received the invitation to my niece’s wedding and promptly accepted. That is until she told me she hoped my ex-wife and I would be part of her wedding. I was shocked, and I made a point of firmly saying that I could not accept the invitation and that if she were a bridesmaid, I would not go to the wedding, much less be a best man and enter together.

She got upset and broke down crying. Now, my family is telling me that I’m being too hard and that I should do this for the sake of my niece. My girlfriend also said I was guilty and that it would be okay for a day, but I don’t think it’s fair. AITA?

