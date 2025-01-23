Noisy Neighbor Would Play Loud Music And Video Games Until Nighttime, So This Woman Used Her Creativity To Make Them Stop

Sometimes, you gotta be creative and resourceful to prove your point.

This woman had a noisy neighbor who would play loud music and video games, so she thought of an idea to make them stop.

How I dealt with a noisy neighbor There’s always noise coming from my neighbor. Loud music. Video games. A non-stop thumping sound which I have no idea what that is. I had to move my bed away from the wall because I couldn’t sleep at night due to the noise and vibration.

No one in their neighborhood has confronted the noisy neighbor.

There are several tenants surrounding his apartment, so I’m sure the noise is heard by other tenants, too. He’s known in the area to be unfriendly and intimidating, so no one has confronted him directly about the noise.

My apartment’s management sent out flyers to all tenants about noise. But clearly he doesn’t give a care. I was fed up and an idea popped up. A massage gun.

Every time there is noise, I set the vibration level to the max and use the massage gun on the wall. I “massage the wall” for a good 20 to 30 minutes at random intervals so that he gets a taste of his own medicine. I was scared at first, but surprisingly there’s been less noise coming from him. I can still hear his video games and music, but it is noticeability quieter than before.

