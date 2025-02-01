One Kindergardener Is Tired Of Their Desk Mate Breaking All Their Crayons, So They Force The Guilty Student To Admit His Wrongdoing To The Teacher

Childhood friendships often start with laughter or shared snacks, but some begin with shattered trust and shattered crayons.

For two kindergartners, a broken supply box sparked an important lesson in boundaries and owning up to your mistakes.

Read on for the full story!

You break all my crayons? Fine. When I was in kindergarten in a rural elementary school, our class was split into two sections. My desk was used by another student on the days I wasn’t there. I’ll call him Leo. I had an art supply box with all my colored pencils, crayons, scissors, etc.

Turns out, Leo wasn’t the best desk mate.

One day, I opened this box to find that all of the crayons were broken in half and that Leo no longer had any crayons. He had clearly been using my crayons and intentionally breaking them. The very moment I noticed, I vowed to never let him touch a crayon of mine again.

So the student took action to make sure their precious supplies were safe from Leo’s destructiveness.

I began packing my whole box of supplies and bringing it home with me. I felt really petty. Fast forward to the next time he needed my stuff, and it wasn’t there.

In the end, they unknowingly set Leo up to admit to his crimes.

I later learned that he had to go ask the teacher to borrow crayons, as we didn’t have the box of crayons that seemed to live in every classroom at my school. She asked him if he could borrow mine, since we shared a desk, and he had to admit he broke all of mine. That’s why I didn’t let him touch my crayons anymore. Sweet justice for our fallen crayons.

But luckily there were no hard feelings.

He’s one of my best friends now.

It feels good to finally get justice!

The crayons may have snapped at first, but the friendship they formed proved even stronger!

These broken crayons ended up coloring a bright future.

