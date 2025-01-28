Online Scammers Wanted To Sell A Bad Product By Giving Out Gift Cards In Exchange For A 5 Star Review, So This Guy Took Their Free Gift Card And Gave Them A Bad Review

Sometimes being clever and wanting to help others can go a long way.

This guy was offered a free gift card in exchange for writing a 5 star Amazon review. He decided to take the scammers up on the offer, but then he did something quite unexpected!

Check out how he found his way around it.

“Sure! I’d be happy to give you a 5 star Amazon review in exchange for a gift card.” You know all those Amazon vendors that are offering gift cards and free items in exchange for 5 star reviews?

What I do is accept offer, write the review, get my gift card, edit the review to one star and explain the situation.

I started getting items in the mail like headphones or whatever with a note that offers free stuff and 10$ gift cards in exchange for writing a 5 star review on Amazon.

He’s been at it for a while now…

I’m a fairly big reviewer, over the years I have written more than 2,000 legit reviews. To me, reviews are the most useful aspect of Amazon and nothing makes me mad more than fake reviews to promote a bad product.

He thinks more people should do this.

So I said “whatever”, I started writing the review, emailing the “scammer” with a link to my review, get my $10 gift card, then I edit the review to explicitly explain how this scammer is trying to rig the system. There’s absolutely nothing to prevent you from doing this.

Not only do you waste their time and money, but your review can help raise awareness of this drama.

Geez! That’s clever.

This guy can surely scam the scammer!

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this story.

This user says Amazon doesn’t let people accept gifts in exchange of reviews.

This user wishes for a new rule on the website.

This user has some important questions for this guy!

This user knows that Amazon will ban such reviews.

This user appreciates this guy for his good work.

He better be careful, or he might get banned!

