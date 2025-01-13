Online Shopper Shows You How Cart Abandonment Can Actually Hurt Small Businesses That Sell Online

We tend to think our online shopping experiences don’t really affect anyone except ourselves, but unfortunately that is not necessarily the case, as TikToker @hayleyyjay points out.

“Do you like to window shop online,” she asks in her viral video.

“I do, too. I’m always adding items to carts, thinking about them and then never actually buying them.”

It’s called cart abandonment and it “Could lead to lost revenue and lost opportunities for a company.”

This can especially true for small businesses, who get fewer sales and may have a smaller profit margin.

But it depends if their ecommerce system has a built-in way to manage this without losing profits.

“You don’t want to just bounce” after leaving items in your shopping cart, “Because it causes a lot of problems. This is true for anyone: Amazon, Apple…”

It seems this video may be tongue-in-cheek, perhaps a how-to on reducing profits of companies you morally disagree with.

Here is what folks are saying.

I’m sure this all varies from company to company.

Good point. Maybe they’re shooting themselves in the foot!

It could affect your customer experience, too. Plus, it could hurt small businesses. Not just rich large ones.

I’m sure it’s so common.

The smirk on her face tipped me off.

I don’t often leave things in carts because I don’t like being in limbo.

