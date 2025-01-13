January 13, 2025 at 6:49 am

Online Shopper Shows You How Cart Abandonment Can Actually Hurt Small Businesses That Sell Online

by Ashley Ashbee

Source: TikTok/@hayleyyjay

We tend to think our online shopping experiences don’t really affect anyone except ourselves, but unfortunately that is not necessarily the case, as TikToker @hayleyyjay points out.

“Do you like to window shop online,” she asks in her viral video.

Source: TikTok/@hayleyyjay

“I do, too. I’m always adding items to carts, thinking about them and then never actually buying them.”

It’s called cart abandonment and it “Could lead to lost revenue and lost opportunities for a company.”

Screenshot 2025 01 02 at 10.03.07 PM Online Shopper Shows You How Cart Abandonment Can Actually Hurt Small Businesses That Sell Online

This can especially true for small businesses, who get fewer sales and may have a smaller profit margin.

But it depends if their ecommerce system has a built-in way to manage this without losing profits.

Screenshot 2025 01 02 at 10.02.51 PM Online Shopper Shows You How Cart Abandonment Can Actually Hurt Small Businesses That Sell Online

“You don’t want to just bounce” after leaving items in your shopping cart, “Because it causes a lot of problems. This is true for anyone: Amazon,  Apple…”

It seems this video may be tongue-in-cheek, perhaps a how-to on reducing profits of companies you morally disagree with.

Watch the full clip.

@hayleyyjay

This is for demonstration purposes only! How many carts do you think youve abandoned in your life? I used to add to cart all the time just window shopping/daydreaming 🥲 #cartabandonment #marketing #shopping #customer #sales #educational

♬ original sound – Hayley ❤️‍🔥

Here is what folks are saying.

I’m sure this all varies from company to company.

Source: TikTok/@hayleyyjay

Good point. Maybe they’re shooting themselves in the foot!

Source: TikTok/@hayleyyjay

It could affect your customer experience, too. Plus, it could hurt small businesses. Not just rich large ones.

Source: TikTok/@hayleyyjay

I’m sure it’s so common.

Source: TikTok/@hayleyyjay

The smirk on her face tipped me off.

Source: TikTok/@hayleyyjay

I don’t often leave things in carts because I don’t like being in limbo.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter