January 21, 2025 at 2:48 am

‘People have been raving about this.’ – Buc-ee’s Customer Tried Some Of The Gas Station’s Pickled Garlic And The Reviews Are In

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@texassnax

Some things are better left outside…because you might spill on yourself!

And it sounds like this is one of them!

A man named Chris took to TikTok to show viewers what he thought of the pickled garlic sold at Buc-ee’s gas stations.

Source: TikTok

Chris opened the jar in his car and immediately spilled some of the juice on himself.

He said, “People have been raving about this. So, here I go. This is actually really good. I didn’t expect it to be good. I expected it to be gross.”

Source: TikTok

He continued, “It’s like delicious pickles, but garlic. Okay, I Iove it. I might eat the whole thing right now.”

Chris took a sip of the juice and said, “I think I might live longer because of this.”

I gotta try this stuff!

Source: TikTok

Here’s the video.

@texassnax

It sounds weird but would you ever try pickled garlic?!?! This has been such a trend lately eating pickled garlic from the jar! Order some now and follow for more Buc-ee’s items through Texas Snax! #pickledgarlic #texassnax #bucees #foodreview

♬ original sound – Texas Snax

And this is how folks reacted on TikTok,

One viewer weighed in.

Source: TikTok

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok

And this person spoke up.

Source: TikTok

This doesn’t sound like a very good idea…

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter