‘People have been raving about this.’ – Buc-ee’s Customer Tried Some Of The Gas Station’s Pickled Garlic And The Reviews Are In

Some things are better left outside…because you might spill on yourself!

And it sounds like this is one of them!

A man named Chris took to TikTok to show viewers what he thought of the pickled garlic sold at Buc-ee’s gas stations.

Chris opened the jar in his car and immediately spilled some of the juice on himself.

He said, “People have been raving about this. So, here I go. This is actually really good. I didn’t expect it to be good. I expected it to be gross.”

He continued, “It’s like delicious pickles, but garlic. Okay, I Iove it. I might eat the whole thing right now.”

Chris took a sip of the juice and said, “I think I might live longer because of this.”

I gotta try this stuff!

Here’s the video.

And this is how folks reacted on TikTok,

One viewer weighed in.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And this person spoke up.

This doesn’t sound like a very good idea…

