January 30, 2025 at 10:55 am

People Shop At Dollar Tree For The Great Deals, But This TikToker Found A Blatant Rip-Off On One Of Their Products

by Michael Levanduski

Dollar Tree has some great deals in their stores but not everything is priced the way you want it.

This TikToker found one item that is actually a rip-off at her local Dollar Tree.

She made a quick video to warn people. The video started off by saying, “Let me show you something. Because I know there’s no way they are doing this.”

Color me intrigued. Let’s see what she’s talking about.

She goes on to say, “I’m in the $1.25 store hold on.” She then pans the camera to show Jiffy Corn Muffin Mix and she says, “Let’s see if you catch it. What do you see?”

Looks like a Jiffy corn muffin mix to me?

From there, she points out the problem by saying zooming in on the Jiffy package, which says $.75 on it, then zooming in on the store price, which says $1.25.

She then says, “Now I know **** well that people aren’t coming in here to buy this with a $.75 sticker on it and paying $1.25 for it. Ain’t no way, right?”

Lots of people don’t really pay attention, so I’m sure they sell them all the time.

She wraps up the video by saying, “Who is buying that with the $.75 price tag on the box? Tell me nobody, please tell me nobody.”

I guarantee you that Dollar Tree sells lots of them just because people don’t pay attention.

This is definitely a wake-up call to look closer at the prices.

Check out the video to see it for yourself.

@justkims

This ain’t right? 🤣🤣🤣 #dollartree #cheap#jiffy #cornbread #food

♬ original sound – @justkims

Let’s see what people in the comments have to say.

This person says it isn’t true.

This person says if it is priced at $.75, that is what they will charge.

Here is someone who says the store can charge whatever they want.
Always check the prices on the box.

Don’t let them get away with it!

