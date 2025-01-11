Pregnant Woman Keeps Ordering Boozy Drinks, So The Waiter Tells The Bartender To Make Them Without The Key Ingredient

What would you do if you worked at a restaurant, and a pregnant woman ordered an alcoholic beverage? Would you serve it to her, or would you take it upon yourself to change her order behind her back and hope she didn’t notice?

That’s the big question in today’s story, and the waiter who waited on her table realizes might’ve made a big mistake.

Let’s see how the story unfolds…

AITA for serving a pregnant woman a non-alcoholic cocktail? I have waited tables for the last three years. During my shift last night, a group of four women in their late 20s came in. They were a pleasure to have as customers. They ordered four of our house cocktails to start with and then went over the menu for their entrees.

It sounded like one of the women was pregnant.

When I was on my way back to their booth with the drinks on a tray, I walked by the back side and overheard one of them talking about how she was 14 weeks along. When I rounded back, they were talking about the same topic and it was clear to me that she was pregnant. I figured her having one drink wasn’t a big deal. They ordered their entrees and I went off to handle other tables.

OP asked the bartender to make a slight change to the order.

About five minutes later, they called me over again and asked for another round. At this point I started getting concerned, but I took the order and cheerfully said I’d be right back. This time, I went to the bartender, and asked him to make one of them a virgin cocktail. He was confused but since he’s a good friend of mine, I told him to just trust me.

The bill was a dead giveaway.

A few cocktails later (hers strictly virgin) they started getting rowdy, and Mrs. Pregnant Woman was also getting into it. I figured that since she didn’t notice, things were OK. The problem came when I took them their check, and they asked to split the bill at the register. When Mrs. Pregnant Woman got to the counter, I saw her cocktails were marked with (virgin). My bartender had edited each in the system for inventory.

It seemed like nobody noticed.

It was too late for me to edit them back, so I just had her pay, hoping that she wouldn’t look at the receipt. They all thanked me and left, leaving a generous tip in the process. They were talking in the parking lot for the next short while, presumably waiting for an Uber.

The Pregnant Woman had a question.

Several minutes later Mrs. Pregnant Woman came back and asked what (virgin) on the receipt meant. I fessed up that it meant non-alcoholic. She blank stared me for a few seconds and then asked if she had ordered a non-alcoholic cocktail. I said no, but told her that I assumed she wanted one seeing as she was pregnant.

Now the manager is involved.

It was a lame lie and I’ll admit it, but she looked me in the eye and asked me to return her part of the tip. I did so. Then she talked to my manager. My manager took me into her office and literally shrieked at me until hoarse.

OP still believes it was the right thing to do.

I stood my ground and told her that I’m not going to be responsible for FAS. She told me that she was taking me off the calendar until she decided what to do with me. She also informed me that I could get the restaurant in serious trouble for discrimination, and upon examination of my state’s laws, she is correct. But when I talked to my mother and father about it tonight, they told me that they understood my position. The entire staff at the restaurant is against me and I think that I’m going to call in and tell my manager that I quit, but I still feel in the right here. I would like some perspective on this and if I’m the jerk here.

If the woman really is pregnant, she really shouldn’t be drinking alcohol, but maybe it would’ve been better to run this situation past the manager before deciding to change the order.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

There were a lot of people who messed up in this story.

There’s no way to know for sure that she was really pregnant.

This was the wrong decision.

Another reader is clearly on OP’s side.

A bartender weighs in…

Next time, it’s better to get the manager involved.

