Remote Worker Found Out That One Of Her Fellow Trainees Was An Undercover Employee

I’m not sure how I feel about this one…

A woman posted a video on TikTok and shared a pretty crazy story about what went down at her job…and we think you’ll be surprised…

The woman said she was “floored” when she found out that there was a spy in her midst…

She said she started a new work-from-home job in August and she went through remote training with a group of fellow new hires.

After training, she had a meeting with her managers and that’s when she realized that one of her fellow employees in training was actually a manager.

The woman said, “She gets on, she says, ‘Hi guys! I know I’ve introduced myself as something else, but my real name is yadda-yadda-yadda. And I am one of the managers here.'”

She added that this was pretty sneaky and if a new employee said something potentially damaging to an undercover manager, they could be in hot water.

The TikTokker said, “Baby! Be careful what you be saying in there.”

Here’s the video.

Here’s how TikTokkers reacted.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And one viewer spoke up.

This is pretty wild!

