Rude Customer Insults Store Employee Over Headphones, But Ends Up Facing Flood Of Negative Business Reviews That Close Her Shop

Customers have a way of turning a routine workday into something unforgettable, and not always in a good way.

What would you do if a customer insulted you, belittled your attitude, and stormed out in a huff, leaving a sour taste in your mouth? Would you laugh it off? Or would you find a way to level the playing field?

In the following story, one retail worker finds themselves dealing with this very scenario. Here’s what they did.

Tell me “I don’t like your attitude?” Fine enjoy the negative business reviews. This happened way back when I worked in retail for a high-end audio store where we exclusively sold 1 brand ( bose). Also, this did not happen in the US. This lady ( let’s call her Karen), comes in and says, ” I am looking for headphones.” So, I step and politely ask what she needs them for. Karen then responds with, “What do you have under x budget?” I show Karen what we have. At this point, I’m being polite and trying to do my job. She then says, “I don’t like your attitude, and I make more than you.” She does this by putting her face right in my face.

Unfortunately for her, she gave away too many personal details.

She then opens the door and slams it shut. My manager and I looked stunned. I notice that she has advertised her business on the side of her car. I then created a fake Google account and promptly wrote about how she is a rude, obnoxious, and unpleasant business owner. I left it at that time and continued on with my life.

There were more bad reviews.

After I moved onto another job (6 months later)I decided to check on the review. It turns out my review prompted a flood of negative reviews with the same sentiment towards the attitude of the owner. Even better, her business was closed.

