Rude Driver Cut Him Off In The Parking Lot While Looking For A Spot, So He Made Sure To Inconvenience Them With A Shopping Cart

Some people can’t follow directions in the parking lot. They will go through whichever lane they want just to find the “best” parking spot.

This man encountered an rude driver who entered a wrong-way lane in a parking lot, so as soon as he parked, he taught this annoying driver a lesson.

Read the story below for all the details.

Cut me off in the parking lot and see how that works out for you. I was driving through the parking lot today along side a couple of big box stores. This dude comes right out of one of the parking lanes within about 10 feet from me and then makes another immediate turn into the next lane. Apparently, he trying to get a front parking space.

This man quickly grabbed a parking spot.

But all of the parking spaces faced the other direction, as he turned into a wrong-way lane. The next lane over had parking spaces split for both directions of travel, so I quickly turned in and grabbed a spot about 6 back. I hopped out shaking my head.

He grabbed a cart and pushed it slowly in the middle of the lane.

And what do you know? Here comes the jerk coming the other direction. Wouldn’t you know I’m right by the cart return and had enough time to grab one? I pulled it out into the middle of the lane and start walking slowly to the store.

He left the cart there as he walked back to his car to get something.

But then, I forgot something in the truck. Of course, I left the cart in the middle of the lane while I grabbed my item. Then, I continued my leisurely stroll to the store.

Whoa! What an inconvenience. Let’s check out what others have to say on Reddit.

This user loves the petty revenge.

This person shares their personal opinion.

Here’s a short and valid point!

This person calls OP a shopping cart ninja.

Finally, this person likes this idea.

Two can play at that game!

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.