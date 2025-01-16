Savvy Shopper Warned People About Gift Card Scams Involving Visa. – ‘I’ve had about $320 worth of gift cards that were skimmed.’

We already have a million different scams to be worried about these days, so we might as well add another one to the pile!

A woman named Summer warned TikTok viewers about a gift card scam that folks need to know about so they don’t get ripped off.

Gift card skimming is when thieves copy the info from a gift card. Once the card is purchased by a legitimate customer and money is added to it, the thief can use the card as their own to buy things.

Leigh said, “I’ve had about $320 worth of gift cards that were skimmed. Some of it we were able to get back. The majority of it we were not.”

She said she got scammed last Christmas and her family bought a $170 Walmart gift card for a needy family. When the family tried to buy items, they were told there was no money left on the card.

Leigh said, “I had the receipt. I was like, ‘There is money on here.'”

She was told the card had been “skimmed” and Walmart resolved the issue.

But Leigh ran into the same problem a few months later when she tried to buy items with a $100 gift card she received for her wedding.

She said, “I knew for a fact I didn’t use it. I had just taken it out of the VISA package. We were out of the country, and someone used it. I never even took the gift card out of the pack. We never got the money back.”

Leigh had yet another skimming experience when she tried to use a gift card that she was given at her baby shower.

She said, “I’m done with gift cards. Either give cash, give a gift, or give nothing at all.”

Another day, another scam…

