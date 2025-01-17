Scientists Have Successfully Resurrected An Extinct Biblical Tree From A 1000+ Year Old Seed

In the 1980’s a seed was found in a cave in the Judean desert. This seed was brought to some scientists who performed radiocarbon dating on it and found that it was over 1000 years old.

Next, they did DNA testing on the seed to find out what it was and found that it did not match anything on record today, though it was a part of a genus that is still around.

After additional study, the scientists planted the seed and germinated it so that it started growing, and today it is almost 3 meters (10 feet) tall. This has allowed them to perform more testing and learn a lot more about the species of tree, which appears to be from a previously extinct line. They published their findings in Communications Biology.

The tree, which has been named “Sheba” belongs to the Commiphora genus, which is the family as Frankincense and Myrrh. The 200 plant species in this family that live today are mostly found in the Arabian Peninsula, Madagascar, and Africa.

In the study, it is suggested that this tree is from a species that was extict, but formerly grew in the Southern Levant region, which is where Israel, Palestine, and Jordan are located today.

After significant study, the team determined that the tree is likely where ‘tsori’ was extracted. Tsori is a resin that was used for healing and was mentioned in the Biblical books of Genesis, Jeremiah, and Ezekiel. The team said:

“Biblical ‘tsori’, most likely the product of a local species, was associated with the historical region of Gilead in the Dead Sea-Jordan Rift valley, a mountainous, richly forested area in antiquity with a lower fertile valley (ghor) intensively cultivated throughout history.”

In addition to learning more about the tree itself, the scientists also tried to figure out how the seed got placed into the cave where it was found. While it is possible that the seed was intentionally placed there by humans, the more likely answer is that it was carried there by animals. The researchers explain:

“‘Sheba’s’ deposit in the cave by an animal or bird is supported by evidence that small rodents store Commiphora seeds and its ripe fruits are eaten by birds including pigeons and doves, fauna whose remains have been found in Judean desert archaeological excavations and are still extant in the region today. The small number of seeds found in the cave also suggests that it was carried into the cave by animals.”

However the seed got there, it is a good thing that it did. Allowing modern scientists to germinate the seed and grow it into a tree has helped them to learn more about this long-extinct species.

It is amazing that such an old seed would still grow.

