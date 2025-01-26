Scientists Reveal New Information About Yellowstone’s Supervolcano And What Is Lurking Below Its Surface

If you’ve ever set foot in Yellowstone National Park, you’ll know why this place is world famous.

Not only is the National Park home to some incredibly diverse and iconic animals – with some of the 67 species of mammals that call the park home including grizzly bears, bison, elk, lynx, moose and bobcats – it also holds vast expanses of mesmerising terrain.

Central to much of the Park’s geographic and geological appeal is the volcanic activity there.

That’s because Yellowstone National Park is actually on the site of a supervolcano, with its enormous crater situated in the centre-west of the Park.

This crater, known as the Yellowstone Caldera, is the result of one of three earth-shattering eruptions of the volcano, the most recent of which happened around 70,000 years ago.

And its volcanic activity is not confined to the past. Though the volcano lives quietly under the surface of the National Park, its geothermal activity results in numerous hot springs and geysers throughout the park.

In fact, Yellowstone National Park is home to more geysers and hot springs than any other place on Earth. However, recent research from teams at Oregon State University and the US Geological Survey may begin to change the way that we look at Yellowstone.

That’s because their data, recently published in the academic journal Nature, demonstrates a significant change to the volcanic activity occurring beneath the National Park.

The scientists observed electromagnetic activity in the region of the Yellowstone Caldera to determine both the recent level of activity and overall likelihood of upcoming eruptions.

The Caldera was of particular interest since it was a site of previous seismic activity. As the scientists explain in their paper, eruptions often follow a pattern, and Yellowstone would be no exception:

Indeed, the researchers did find volcanic activity at the Caldera: what they discovered was an intricate maze of magma reservoirs deep under the Earth’s crust. Located between 3 and 30 miles below the surface, these magma reservoirs may sound alarming but they are actually quite the opposite.

That’s because the chambers, which are segregated from one another, lack the factors required to cause a massive eruption, as the scientists explain: