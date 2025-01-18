Server Said She Knows What It Means When Customers Leave Checks Face Down After Paying

I guess if you wait on enough people while working as a server, you pick up on the subtle things that give off signs about what’s gonna happen next.

A server named Saydie seems to fall into that category and she posted a video on TikTok and shared an interesting insight about what a particular customer habit means.

Saydie asked viewers, “Anyone else so scared when the check is facedown?”

She then added, “They left the tip slip face down. You know what that means…”

Saydie continued, “Let’s see if I’m right. I haven’t looked at it yet…”

She then counted down and flipped the check over.

Saydie got a $15 tip on a $93 bill, which comes out to about 15%.

She said the tip was “just satisfactory” and added, “Yeah, not the worst, not the best.”

Check out the video.

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person spoke up.

Another TikTokker chimed in.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

Is she on to something here…?

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.