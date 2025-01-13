Server Warns People Against Ordering Salads And Other Items At Restaurants. – ‘They had us making salads with bare hands. No gloves, no tongs whatsoever.’

Well, this doesn’t sound good…

A veteran restaurant server named Sylvia took to TikTok and explained why she thinks it’s a bad idea to order a salad at most restaurants.

She told viewers, “Boy, do I have some restaurant industry secrets that you’re not gonna like. Enjoy these restaurant industry secrets. If you’re not one of the petty germaphobes, and you’re a kind, humble, understanding germaphobe, then I’m very sorry for the things you’re about to hear.”

Sylvia continued, “So, we’ll start with salads. In 17 out of the 19 restaurants that I worked in, they had us making salads with bare hands. No gloves, no tongs whatsoever. If we wanted to take the initiative to make the best meal that we could and try to put on gloves when we make our salad, we are quite often, you know, yelled at or even written up.”

She added, “Because we are wasting money by using pair after pair of gloves because ‘we can’t afford to use gloves.’ We are going to possibly get fired for wasting as much time as it might take to put on gloves after gloves after gloves when we need to get these salads out.”

Sylvia then told viewers, “All of the 19 restaurants that I’ve worked in push on your steak with a bare hand to see how hard or soft it is, to see if it was cooked according to the temperature you ordered properly. It doesn’t matter. I’ve worked at three Longhorn Steakhouses, and I worked at places that are burger places. Doesn’t matter how good or poor the steak places that you were visiting, they’re pushing in on your steak with their bare hands.”

She continued, “If the chef puts your dish up and is ready to go, and the bun falls off the burger or if the fries kind of fall off the plate, we rearrange it with our bare hands. We will put the bun back on the burger, put the fries back on the plate with our bare hands because we don’t have time for anything else.”

Sylvia did have one recommendation and said, “Go to Panera. They’re the only place I’ve ever worked at that uses gloves and tongs every step of the way but will get in trouble if you don’t.”

Don’t order the salad!

