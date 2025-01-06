She Agreed To Drive A Coworker To The Office Christmas Party, But They Invited A Friend To Ride With Them Without Checking To See If It Was Okay

Call pooling can be a really nice and convenient thing for coworkers to do.

In today’s story, a few coworkers are car pooling to a Christmas party, but the woman driving is upset that one of them invited a friend to join them.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

WIBTA if I tell my coworker I am not driving her to the Work Christmas Party because she didn’t mention she was bringing someone else along we she asked for a ride and I said yes? (Party is today btw) Me (27F) and my mom (59F) are going to our works Christmas Party and I’m driving us there. (we both work in different departments but same company) 5 days ago one of my moms coworkers Becky(50+F) asked if we would take her to the party and my mom not wanting to be rude said yes.

They planed that Becky would meet us at our works parking lot and I would drive us to the party location a 5 min drive away.

It turns out she’s supposed to drive more than just Becky.

Yesterday when my mom was leaving a coworker told her it was really nice of her to be driving both Becky and Theresa. My mom asked them who Theresa was and apparently she is Beckys friend that started working with them not too long ago. Now I’m supposed to pick them up at 5pm today and I really don’t want to take them, especially because I feel like they are taking advantage of the fact it will be awkward if we say no. So will I be the jerk if I tell them to drive themselves there?

All Becky had to do was ask if Theresa could come with them too. She shouldn’t just assume.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

She’s making a big deal out of nothing.

It was just a miscommunication.

It’s only a 5 minute drive.

Next time, don’t offer to give Becky a ride.

It seems like she’s overreacting.

