She Got Mixed Up When Ordering Wine In French, And The Waiter Showed Her Mistake In The Best Way Possible

Sometimes waiters can be snarky and rude for no reason.

Other times, waiters have the perfect opportunity to be rude but instead decide to take the high road, like the waiter in today’s story.

This story takes place in France, but the lady who narrates the story is English, and her French isn’t perfect.

That causes a mixup at a restaurant.

Let’s see how the story unfolds…

You want free wine? You get free wine! This is a short one, and isn’t malicious compliance on my behalf, but on the waiter, and is quite wholesome 🙂 Back in 2000 I had just landed a job in Paris, France. I’m English and at the time my French was not very good at all.

Her mother visited her.

A few months after I started, my mother visited me, and I took her to a local restaurant I liked. Now, in French, a “Carafe” is smaller than a regular bottle when ordering wine. Details are a bit sketchy on that translation – I’m sure someone in the comments will correct me.

She accidentally asked for the wrong thing.

So, when the waiter came to take our order, I ordered a “Cadeux” of wine. “Cadeux” means gift, but I had meant to say “Carafe”. Anyway he brings the wine and we enjoy our meal.

The waiter called her out on her mistake.

When the bill came (or, “L’addition” 😉 ) and the wine was nowhere to be seen. When the waiter came I asked him where the wine was, and he grinned and said “You ordered a gift”.

