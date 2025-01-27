She Had A Name For Her Son Long Before She Was Even Pregnant, But When Her Sister Gave Her Nephew The Same Name She Didn’t Change Her Plan

Some parents have a hard time deciding what to name their children.

But in today’s story, a couple decides what they will name their son a long time before the wife is even pregnant.

The problem is that the wife’s sister steals the baby name is playing the victim.

Let’s see how the story unfolds.

AITA for naming my son the name I had always planned even after my brother and sister in-law “stole” the name? My brother and his wife has as much right to name their child whatever they want. I do not own my name. I have no right to dictate to my brother what he names his kid.

They decided what they would name their son a long time ago.

With that in mind my husband’s has a traditional family name that I love. Basically since he and I were dating and started discussing our future we agreed that our son would have that name. Oisín My husband is Irish. Not in the Boston, my great great great grandfather came over in the 1800s kind of way. In the born in Galway kind of way.

Her sister stole the name.

Neither my family or my sister in-law have any other connection to Ireland. She got pregnant right around when I did and her son was born two months before ours. They named my nephew Oisín Miguel. I did get upset or anything. When my son was born we named him Oisín Daniel. Like I had told her we would be doing.

Now the sister is upset.

She has flipped out that two cousins will have the same name. She is nuts because our family is Hispanic and half of our cousins are named Carlos or Camilla. She is trying to insist we call him by his middle name or change his name. I told her no.

The family has a variety of opinions on the situation.

My mom is staying neutral but she was very surprised that my brother gave his son an Irish name he knew I was planning on using. She expected him to name him for our late father. Anyways my husband’s family thinks the whole thing is hilarious, my family thinks my sister in-law is a weirdo and she thinks I’m a jerk for copying her. Whatever. I’m posting here and sending her the link so she can see outside opinions.

It’s ridiculous for the sister to accuse her of stealing the baby name.

The sister is clearly the one who stole the name.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This reader thinks the sister is acting childish.

The sister can feel free to call her own child by his middle name.

There are lots of cousins who have the same name.

This is a funny imaginary future conversation!

Her sister has no one to blame but herself.

This is downright hilarious that they called her bluff.

