She Wore A Two-Piece Swimsuit To Her Kids’ Swimming Lessons, Leading Other Moms To Complain About Her

AITA for wearing a two piece to my kids’ swimming lessons? “I (27,f) am a mother to quadruplets aged 2. This is their first year taking swimming lessons, and, at their age, the lessons require one-one-one with the child/adult as well as an instructor to teach. So me, my husband, and two of my husbands friends came along. (Unfortunately all four of the kids got booked for the same time). They started the lessons on Monday and ended today (Friday).

At the lessons, all the other kids had their mothers/female guardians with them, and all of them wore shorts/shirt swimsuits. My husband/his friends had trunks with no shirt, and I wore a two piece. Nothing bad, everything was well covered, but obviously my stomach and back showed. I didn’t think it was a big deal, and I honestly didn’t even notice what everyone wore until probably Wednesday. And it was fine because everybody (including me) was modest.

However, they finished their lessons today. When everyone was getting changed to leave, a few mothers came up to me. They said they didn’t want to mention it earlier to make classes awkward, but they and a few other mothers were uncomfortable with how I was wearing a two piece to the lessons all week.

The suggested if I do another class with my kids here, I cover up my stomach because nobody wants to see it because of the stretch marks from my pregnancy. (Which is a lot more than average because I had quadruplets). I asked if they had an issue with how my husband/his friends didn’t wear a shirt at all, and they said the didn’t care because they didn’t have the “baby belly” like I did. Now I’m back home, and I can’t decide if they were being rude or just were honest. They made sure to tell me it wasn’t about the modesty, it was just my stomach. I never thought about it, so maybe it’s my fault for being careless and not thinking of everyone else. My husband says I was fine, but all the mothers there apparently don’t think so. AITA?”

