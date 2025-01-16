She Wore White To Her Friend’s Baby Shower, And The Pregnant Friend Was So Offended That Another Friend Asked Her To Leave

A lot of rules around etiquette are never shared in detail. They are invisible, and you’re just supposed to know them.

For example, don’t wear white to a wedding, unless you’re the bride, of course.

But is there a dress code rule for baby showers?

In today’s story, one woman is scratching her head after attending her friend’s baby shower. Keep reading to see why.

AITA for wearing white to a baby shower? I have been friends “Claire” (28f) since high school. We have a small group of friends that has stayed close since then.

So they do the normal friend things.

Claire is pregnant and had her baby shower yesterday. I wore a white and blue floral sundress. I didn’t think anything of it because, as far as I know, white is only inappropriate for bridal events. When I arrived at the shower, Claire’s mood seemed to immediately sour and she was really cold toward me.

This is where it gets dramatic.

Later, one of my other friends pulled me aside and asked me to leave. She said that Claire was offended by my “attention seeking behavior” and that it was inappropriate to wear white to Claire’s event. So I left.

She isn’t sure why Claire felt offended.

I’m super confused. Like I said, I thought the white rule only applied to bridal events. Our friends are refusing to take sides but a couple have told me I should apologize even if I don’t think I’m wrong. AITA?

I haven’t heard of a not wearing white to a baby shower rule either.

Here is what folks are saying on Reddit.

She sounds super insecure.

LOL awesome.

I don’t get these rituals either.

Not good friends at all! Weird indeed.

Nailed it.

She needs to cancel them.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.