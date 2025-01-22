Sister’s Slow Pace On Home Construction Forces A Family To Build A Wall In Front Of Her Windows To Ensure Privacy

Construction can be frustrating, especially with delays.

Generally, it comes with the territory, though homeowners are usually anxious to move things along.

But this story is about one Redditor who takes matters into their own hands when their sister neglects to finish building her home.

Check it out.

Walled in (sort of) Our house is on a large parcel of land, that has a main(ish) road along the front of it. My wife gave her sister a piece of land along the road, next to our house. Imagine a large rectangle, the top left corner has a square cut out in it. That is the land we gave to sister. Anyway, we are on a laid-back island, and it took her aaaages to build and finish her house, like years.

And her home build affected more than just her…

She had asked if she could use the wall of our property (not of our house) as a side wall of her house. My wife had said yes (duuh). The property is on a slope, and her house is a bit higher up than ours. Important for after. So, for the longest time ever, the sister had all the walls built in cinder block…but nothing else, no roof, no doors or windows.

That’s right, she had nothing but air where those windows should go.

She has three placements for the windows on the “shared” wall, [aka] three big holes. I started to bug her to fit windows in, as anybody could look into my property, and more importantly, jump from her holes onto my land (maybe a 2 1/2 m drop, so a possibility).

Nosy neighbors weren’t unheard of, and this family wanted to plan.

We live in the countryside, and the people are very nice, but mainly of modest means. So a peek through the windows/holes was a common occurrence (like once a week when she was showing off her soon-to be house), to look at the ” big, nice” house (ours). But mainly it was a security concern to me, as robberies are not unheard of, insurance [is] non-existent, police [is] corrupt and understaffed (in those days; it has changed for the better, thankfully). As she lived in [the] MIL house across the road, I would hint often on the issue…to no avail.

Finally, things got more direct…

Then, [I] gave up the hints and asked her to either install the windows ASAP, or board up the holes…[it] fell on deaf ears . Then, [I] told her to solve the problem. She got all huffy and puffy and told me it was MY problem. Remember, it’s my wall, and she was building on property we gifted her. My problem? Ok, then.

This is when things get crazy…

I have concrete block-built flower beds running along the shared wall (and all other property walls), perhaps 1.5 meters deep. So, I built U-shaped walls in front of her windows, as to not completely wall her off. So, now she has a concrete wall 50 cm from her windows on that side of the house 😉 :).

And how ironic that she got windows soon after.

The funny thing is a few months after I built the wall, she got her windows fitted in… But I still left the wall up, much better privacy-wise

Does Reddit side with this slow-poke sister?

Let’s see what the comments have to say.

People had jokes…

Oh, they did, indeed, have all the jokes.

Others wondered about the legality of these structures.

And one commenter suggested they not take the famous saying so literally…

Hopefully, this family is happy because they sure have a wacky setup!

Aren’t siblings fun?

