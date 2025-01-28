Stepmom Keeps Her Girls’ Day Tradition Alive, But Stepdad Thinks She Should’ve Included His Daughter

Blending families is never easy, especially when traditions clash.

One dad believes his wife’s refusal to include his daughter in her annual “mommy/daughter day” with her own kids crossed a line.

With his daughter longing for motherly attention, tensions hit a boiling point after spring break plans left her feeling left out.

AITA for telling my wife that she should have included my daughter in her “mother/daughter” trip? I (44m) have two children (18m, 16f.) My ex-wife abandoned the family when my daughter was still a baby. I recently married a woman (42f) with three kids (17f, 14f, 13m.) Their father is still involved in their lives. All of our kids are still in high school, though my son is set to graduate soon.

They recently had their spring break. During spring break my wife took her two girls to a major city near us for a “Mommy/daughter day.” They ate, went to a spa, etc.

Before they went I suggested to her that she should include my daughter, but she said “no” as this was a yearly tradition with just her girls. While she was gone I took my kids and her son out for bowling and mini golf. After her trip with her girls was over, the next day, she took her son out for a “Mother/son day” where she took him out to see whatever movie he wanted.

She and I have been arguing ever since about how she excluded my daughter from her “Mommy/daughter” day. I think it was cruel. My daughter grew up without a mother and I know it would have meant a lot to her to be included. But my wife says that she was just carrying on old traditions; of spending time with just her girls and then spending time with just her son, and that she’d be happy to start a new tradition with my daughter, but that it needed to be a different thing.

She also said “I didn’t bring your son along with my mother/son time with my son. Why aren’t you making an issue out of that?” I told her that it was different; that my daughter really needed girl time and that excluding her was hurtful. I still think she should have invited my daughter along; that she should have been made a new part of the “tradition.” AITA?

This person explained that the woman is obviously just prioritizing her relationship with her kids, as she should.

This person says nothing the stepmom did was wrong.

And this person says OP should be more considerate.

