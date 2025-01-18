Teen Babysitter Is Forced To Clean Cousin’s Filthy Kitchen Weekly Until Her Dad’s Genius Advice Ends The Exploitation

Helping family out is one thing, but being used as unpaid labor is another entirely.

Older cousin used me as a “free” maid for months, so I asked her mom for a pot When I was a young teenager (maybe 13), I had an older cousin with a small child. She lived in a basement apartment under her parents with her boyfriend and the kid. She called me to babysit for her one weekend, and I, being a young teen, was stoked for the money and just to get out of the house, if I’m being honest. I was homeschooled and wasn’t allowed to watch TV or do much at home. I went over, and she and the boyfriend left. Kiddo and I played for a bit before he said he was hungry. When I went into the kitchen to feed him, every dish in the place was dirty, pizza boxes stacked a mile high, just truly gross all around. I cleaned the kitchen, as I didn’t want to cook in such a mess. After that, this became a weekly thing. Every Saturday, my cousin would get me to babysit; there wouldn’t be a single clean dish in the house, and I’d clean before I started cooking. This went on for months until I finally said something to my Dad. Basically, the conversation went like this:

Her father knew exactly how to handle the situation.

Me: Do I need to go to Ella’s this weekend? I don’t feel good, and I don’t want to clean her house. Dad: Why would you clean her house? Me: Explains the state of the place every week Dad: Yeah, you’re not doing that anymore. You go over there tonight like every other time, but when it’s time to make dinner, go around to your aunt’s house (cousin’s mom) and ask her for a pot and some plates. Tell her you can’t cook kiddo dinner because there aren’t any clean dishes in the house. So that’s exactly what I did. Never got asked to babysit again. 🤣

