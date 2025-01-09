Teen Picks Fish And Chips For A Celebration Lunch, But Their Mom Isn’t Happy About The Beachside Plan

When you’re told to “pick anywhere you want” for a celebratory lunch, it’s only natural to go with your favorite spot, right?

For one teenager, that meant fish and chips by the beach—a perfect day in her mind.

But when her mom wasn’t thrilled about the choice, she was left wondering if her celebration turned into a guilt trip.

AITA for choosing a lunch I liked instead of one my family could enjoy? So I (14F) had my end of year prizegiving today. I got a few awards and my parents said they were going to take me out to lunch to celebrate. They said I could pick any place I wanted, and I asked to get fish and chips and take it down to the beach (which is a twenty minute drive away). They were a bit surprised, and my mum asked me if that was what I really wanted. I said yes, because that’s my favorite food and the fish and chip place just has some dingy wooden tables.

Sounds delish.

My dad didn’t care, because he loves fish and chips, but my mum doesn’t. When we order it she usually gets something else, which I know. She may have also been tired after a three-hour prizegiving and she doesn’t really like the beach. I honestly wasn’t thinking about any of that when I decided, just what I wanted to do. She ordered some sushi and coke instead which we picked up on the way. We went back to our house to pick up our dog (he is a big beach fan) and my mum was stressed that we didn’t have sunscreen or hats (we did, but we hadn’t prepacked them because I had no idea this was going to happen). She said it was cold at the beach and didn’t talk to me very much.

Yikes.

I can tell this wasn’t what she wanted, and I feel really guilty for spoiling what could’ve been a fun treat. AITA?

Should she have considered everyone’s preferences, or did her mom overcomplicate a teenager’s moment?

Reddit was quick to vote the latter.

This person said OP’s celebration, OP’s preference.

This person says there’s really no reason to feel badly.

Same here…Mom clearly loves her even through the awkwardness.

Nothing like getting served up guilt with a side of silence.

