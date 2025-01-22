Tenant Displays Dominance Over Landlord’s Passive-Aggressive Dog After She Marks Her Territory One Too Many Times

Sharing a yard with a neighbor’s pet can be tricky, but it’s even worse when that pet seems to make a sport out of claiming your space.

What if every time you stepped outside to enjoy some fresh air, the dog from upstairs decided to invade your sanctuary?

Would you ignore it and move somewhere else in the yard?

Or would you find a way to set some boundaries?

In today’s story, one man deals with this very scenario and opts for the latter.

Here’s how it all went down.

I bested my landlord’s dog So, I rent a basement apartment from a couple who are a few years shy of senior status. They don’t have children, just a 5-year-old Samoyed named Dodo, who is extremely spoiled. We have a good sized fenced in yard that the dog never occupies, she just hangs by the driveway, and occasionally runs into the woods. Every day, I bring my indoor cat outside for a while, and I keep an eye on him and read. But sure as anything, when we get out there, Dodo wants to be in the yard.

Frustrated, he teaches the dog a lesson.

Whatever part of the yard we’re hanging in, Dodo slowly walks up, whizzes, and walks away. I hate passive-aggressive people, never mind a passive-aggressive dog. Well my cat was hanging in his favorite spot in a bush, he roams 20 ft away, and Dodo swoops in and takes a dump in the bush. So I collected some of my cat’s hair, sprinkled it all around the bush, then I whizzed directly on her poop. Just 30 minutes ago, Dodo comes in the yard, heads straight for the bush, sniffs around, looks at me side-eyed while I pierced her with dagger eyes, and she cowered away slowly with her head down. Justice is my favorite.

