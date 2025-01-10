The Panda Dolphin Has Unique Coloring And Loves To Swim Upside Down

Dolphins are smart, beautiful creatures that come in many different types. One example of this is the Commerson’s dolphin, which is more commonly known as the panda dolphin.

It gets its name from the fact that it has an interesting black and white pattern on its skin, making it resemble a panda bear.

This species of dolphin is most commonly found in the oceans off the coast of South America as well as near the Kerguelen Islands in the Indian Ocean.

The ones near the Kerguelen Islands grow to around 1.8 meters (5 feet 11 inches) in length and can weigh up to 86 kilograms (190 pounds). Those in South America are smaller, weighing just 45 kilograms (99 pounds).

In addition to having a unique look, these dolphins also swim differently than other animals. They regularly swim upside down. While other species of dolphins can learn to do this, or be trained to do it, these panda dolphins do it regularly while out in the wild.

This is quite rare in the wild for other species of animals because some animals, including sharks, will actually become immobile if they are flipped upside down. This process is known as tonic immobility, and is one of the reasons most sealife avoids getting flipped over if possible.

The Whale and Dolphin Conservation website talks about their activity, saying:

“Commerson’s dolphins show typical dolphin curiosity towards humans and will readily approach boats to bowride and wake ride. They are energetic and active, often performing figure of eight swim-patterns underneath boats, spinning underwater and leaping clear of the water. Commerson’s dolphins also appear to enjoy surfing on waves close to shore.”

The world is filled with diversity. Animals often adapt to specific living conditions so that they can thrive in an otherwise very dangerous environment. This is just one more example of nature finding unexpected paths toward success.

You can check out a video of these panda dolphins here:

These dolphins are incredible.

