‘The plane will not fall out of the sky.’ – Pilot Talked About Why Passengers Need To Put Their Phones In Airplane Mode When They Fly

Do you put your phone in Airplane Mode when you fly or do you conveniently ignore those directions before take-off?

Well, whatever the case, today we’re all gonna get educated about why we’re asked to do this from someone who has a pretty good idea about this stuff…a pilot!

He said, “This is just a friendly PSA that the Airplane Mode button on your phone is not a conspiracy. It’s not the end of the world. The plane will not fall out of the sky. And it won’t even mess with the systems on board.”

The pilot continued, “However, it does have the potential to mess with the headsets. There’s a potential that those radio waves can interfere with the radio waves of the headsets that the pilots are using.”

He told viewers a story and said, “As soon as we started getting directions, there’s this, like, really annoying buzz going through the headset Like I said, it’s not the end of the world, but it is definitely annoying when you’re trying to copy down instructions.”

Good to know!

Check out the video.

Now you know the real reason!

