Neighbor Went Out Of Her Way To Try To Ensure Her View Remained The Same, But The Rest Of The Neighborhood Had Other Ideas

If you ever bought land for the view, you’d probably be pretty upset if someone built a house in a location that completely blocked your view.

That’s the situation in today’s story, and the neighbors whose view is being blocked try to find a way to get the other neighbors to change their building plans.

It doesn’t work out the way they expected!

Neighbour goes to developer to enforce a rule to protect their view. It backfires. This story isn’t me, but my girlfriends parents. They were going to build a house in a new development in a lot that was in front of their to be neighbours. The lot is on a hill, so it is in front of the neighbours, but below them. The neighbours decided they wanted to build a 1 story rancher on the lower part of their lot, instead of building something like a 2 story on the higher side of the lot. They assumed that whoever was going to build in front of them would only build a 1 story themselves, which would keep their view unobstructed. Having a great view was apparently very important to them, and a big selling point on the lot.

Her parents start to build their 2 story house on their lot, with tall peaked gables. When the neighbours realize their view will indeed be obstructed, they offer to buy the lot off of her parents. Her parents give them the price of the lot (which had increased in value since it was originally purchased) plus the cost of the materials already purchased for the build. They waited for a response, but didn’t get one, so they just continued on with their build.

A month or two later the neighbours respond to the offer saying they’ll accept it. By this time of course, more time and money has been put in to the build so her parents told them they can still buy the lot, but the price has increased. The neighbours reject the offer.

In this new development, all house are required to have a two foot overhang, but many of the homes haven’t actually been following the rule, and the developers haven’t been enforcing it. Her parents decided to, also, not follow the rule. The neighbors then go to the developer to remind them that her parents need to have 2 foot overhangs, thinking that it would decrease the pitch of the roof, meaning the gables wouldn’t be so high. The developers tell her parents to make sure they have the two foot overhangs.

Her parents go to the architect to find a way to keep the tall gables they wanted, while also having the two foot overhangs. The architect tells them to just raise the roof two feet to create the two foot overhang, so the angles on the roof won’t be impacted at all. Her parents keep building with these new specs. The developers approach her parents to enquire about the overhangs and if their roof was impacted at all. The look on his face when her parents told him that they just raised the whole roof by two feet was priceless. The neighbours avoided her family the entire five years they lived there.

I’m surprised the neighbors ended up living there for three years considering their view was apparently very much obstructed.

This woman doesn’t regret deciding not to buy a home in a neighborhood that was under construction.

In real estate, it’s never a good idea to assume what your neighbors are going to do.

Anything goes.

