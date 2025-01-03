‘There’s nothing in here, and they’ve never been more expensive.’ – A Chick-fil-A Customer Wasn’t Happy About Her $17 Chicken Wrap

Fast food prices are OUT OF CONTROL right now.

You can say that again!

And a woman named Becca isn’t happy about it, so she took to TikTok to put Chick-fil-A on blast.

Becca showed viewers her food and said, “Oh, so I’m just here to call out Chick-fil-A. This is the chargrilled chicken Cool Wrap or what used to be the chargrilled chicken Cool Wrap. It is now a thin, ridiculous, like, kids’ meal, fun-size version.”

She continued, “Are you kidding me, Chick-fil-A? Are you kidding me? I’ve ordered these for years. There’s nothing in here, and they’ve never been more expensive.”

Becca added, “So, yeah, stop going to Chick-fil-A. I’ve had enough of the shrinkflation. You’re not losing this much money. You’re just being greedy.”

This is ridiculous!

