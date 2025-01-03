January 3, 2025 at 4:49 am

‘There’s nothing in here, and they’ve never been more expensive.’ – A Chick-fil-A Customer Wasn’t Happy About Her $17 Chicken Wrap

Fast food prices are OUT OF CONTROL right now.

You can say that again!

And a woman named Becca isn’t happy about it, so she took to TikTok to put Chick-fil-A on blast.

Becca showed viewers her food and said, “Oh, so I’m just here to call out Chick-fil-A. This is the chargrilled chicken Cool Wrap or what used to be the chargrilled chicken Cool Wrap. It is now a thin, ridiculous, like, kids’ meal, fun-size version.”

She continued, “Are you kidding me, Chick-fil-A? Are you kidding me? I’ve ordered these for years. There’s nothing in here, and they’ve never been more expensive.”

Becca added, “So, yeah, stop going to Chick-fil-A. I’ve had enough of the shrinkflation. You’re not losing this much money. You’re just being greedy.”

Check out the video.

Here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person nailed it.

Another viewer chimed in.

And this TikTokker misses the old days…

This is ridiculous!

