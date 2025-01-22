This Bartender Said Customers Shouldn’t Order Shirley Temples

Are Shirley Temples a bad idea?

Well, according to this bartender, the answer is YES.

She posted a video on TikTok and explained why she thinks you might want to order a different drink next time you’re out and about.

The woman talked about a restaurant in Arizona named Amici Pizza that recently went viral because of its Shirley Temple drink.

She said, “If you’ve never worked in a restaurant, you might not be aware that most restaurants have all the exact same ingredients. There are really only two major food suppliers, and most restaurants get their ingredients from these two purveyors. So all of their basic ingredients are basically the same.”

She continued, “This is no shade towards Amici’s or anyone reviewing them. But everyone’s been going crazy over these Shirley Temples, and I’m just like, that’s the exact same grenadine and the same Sprite out of a gun that every other restaurant has.”

The bartender added, “That’s the same Shirley Temple you’ve been getting your whole life. It’s literally the exact same. I promise you.”

