Homemaker Shared A Tip For People Who Have KitchenAid Mixers

A woman posted a video on TikTok and offered viewers a good suggestion when it comes to using their KitchenAid mixers.

She told viewers, “You have to make sure you scrape the bottom because the paddle doesn’t go all the way down to the bottom. Apparently, you put a dime in your bowl with your flat paddle. If it doesn’t reach the dime, then it is too high.”

She added, “Mine was definitely too high. It never reaches the bottom.”

But the TikTokker found out some game-changing info.

She said, “If you put the paddle on and it reaches the dime, it’s at the right height. I’m sorry, what? So there’s a way you can adjust this? I didn’t know this.”

She continued, “You take a flathead screwdriver and adjust it to the right to make it lower or to the left to make it higher. Anyways, if you have a stand mixer, there’s an adjustment. Freaking mind-blowing.”

The caption to her video reads, “Did you know this??? And why didn’t you tell me??? 7 FREAKING YEARS!!!!!!”

