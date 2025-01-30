Home Inspector Found A Whole Lot Of Problems In A House That Costs More Than $1 Million

What is going on with new houses these days?!?!

It seems like every other day there’s a new video on TikTok about a new, expensive home that is a total horror show.

And in this case, a home inspector named Andrew found a whole lot to complain about in a house that wasn’t necessarily cheap.

The house Andrew inspected is listed at $1.6 million and let’s just say that there were a whole host of problems he found.

Let’s run down the list, shall we?

A drain pipe on the outside of the house was broken.

The roofing wasn’t sealed properly.

Window caulk was deteriorating.

A window screen was messed up.

A railing on a stairway wasn’t secured properly.

But wait, there’s more!

The list goes on…

A sliding door was messed up.

An exterior electrical box wasn’t sealed.

The garbage disposal wasn’t installed the right way.

The toilet was DISGUSTING.

Trim on the front door was wonky.

The bathroom shower had gaps.

And the doorbell to the house didn’t work.

Yeesh…

Check out the video.

Now let’s see how viewers reacted.

This person nailed it.

Another person chimed in.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

Newer isn’t always better when it comes to houses…

The older ones have stood the test of time.

