‘This is like the weirdest thing that’s ever happened to me.’ – A Traveler Said Her Items Were Stolen From Her Luggage At An Airport

I always worry about this, but (knock on wood) it hasn’t happened to me yet.

I’m talking about checking a bag at the airport when I go on a trip and finding out later that some items were stolen from my luggage.

I’m willing to bet that it happens quite often, and a woman named Phoebe posted a video on TikTok and talked to folks about her frustrating experience.

She told viewers, “This is like the weirdest thing that’s ever happened to me and also, like, really creepy.”

Phoebe had a flight on United Airlines and when she opened her bag after her flight, she realized that her underwear and bathing suits had been stolen.

Phoebe also said that part of her luggage was torn and she told viewers, “Very scared. Called them, like no help really. So, go United.”

Take a look at her video.

This is definitely shady…

