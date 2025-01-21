He Found Out That His Friend’s Bachelor Party Is A “Dry” Event, But He Insisted To Drink Anyway Because That’s How He Relaxes

Not all bachelor’s parties have alcohol.

And if you find out that the one you were invited to is a “dry” party, what would you do?

This man shares that he is attending a bachelor’s party in Tahoe.

He is looking forward to it because he can finally be away from his small kids and have time to drink and relax.

However, he finds out that there won’t be any drinking to give consideration to the groom who’s expecting his baby soon.

AITA for telling people i’m still going to drink at a bachelor party. A large group of friends and I are going to Tahoe for 3 nights for a bachelor party/guys trip. We haven’t had one in over 2 years. Later this month and over the last week, drama has hit. Primarily by me.

I’m 35M, have 2-year-old and 5-month-old kids. I’m using vacation time, and bought a flight 4 months ago to go on this trip. I don’t get out much nowadays with the 2 kids. I thought a few days with the boys and letting loose would be awesome.

The groom proposed last spring, and their wedding is this upcoming March. It was revealed this past week that the fiancé is 3 months pregnant. The whole group was shocked, but congratulatory. She is going to be pregnant for her wedding.

A little while later, the best man informed us that the groom quit drinking when she got pregnant. While they might drink later on in life, it would mean no drinking on the bachelor party. In solidarity, the best man asked we don’t drink also. The gist of what I said was, “No.”

I spent a lot on this trip already. I’m borrowing future time off to go on this trip. My previous time off was used on my baby. I want to do stuff I’m going to enjoy.

I understood that we were going for the groom. But I invested a lot of resources in this trip, and I want to enjoy it. I want to sit at a blackjack table and suck down a half dozen coronas if my funds last long enough. I’m still going to drink. If I need to get a hotel at Harvey’s or Bally’s, I will.

I offered up a day and night to stay sober, but that was not taken well. Half the group agrees with me, a few are indifferent, and a few more are backing the groom and the best man. The best man has led the charge in calling me a jerk and telling me I’m being a bad friend. AITA?

We all have our own ways of relaxing and having fun.

Perhaps, it’s just a matter of accepting and showing respect.

