His Coworker Was Sharing His Newest Achievement Of Having Traveled To 150 Countries, But He Scoffed And Things Got Tense Really Fast

Some people are born into wealthy families and have certain privileges—that’s just a fact of life.

This doesn’t mean that using their privileges to achieve things invalidates their achievements. Or does it?

A man shared about an awkward moment with a well-off coworker who traveled to 150 countries and how things got tense really fast.

Now he’s wondering if he was in the wrong for expressing his thoughts.

Let’s analyze the situation.

AITA for telling someone that his “achievement” just meant that he had rich parents? I (23 years old, male) have been with my current company for a year now. Recently, a new guy (Jack) joined our team fresh out of college. Last Friday my manager invited everyone to a bar after work. There, Jack told everyone about an achievement that he obtained over spring break: he visited his 150th country (Cambodia). In contrast to everyone else, who were asking things such as “What was the best/worst/strangest thing you ate,” “Which countries were your favorite,” and “Any cool stories,” I just said “Good for you” and went back to my drink.

That wasn’t cool and he seemed to be pouting for no reason.

Jack noticed me being quiet and asked me why I wasn’t joining in. I said “Don’t worry about me” but Jack kept pressing the issue. I finally said “Jack, visiting 150 countries is cool and all but it doesn’t say anything about you as a person. It just means you had rich parents who could afford to travel internationally several times a year.”

Oh my. He forgot this was his new coworker and took it personally.

I grew up poor and worked a lot in high school, got a full ride merit scholarship, and did everything humanly possible to land my current 6-figure job. Rich people who think they’re better than everyone else just because they had rich parents is a HUGE pet peeve of mine. But my coworkers don’t know any of that, since I like to keep work and my personal life as separated as possible.

His coworker felt unwelcome.

Jack got really quiet after that and left soon afterwards.

Now it’s Monday morning and I’m wondering if I should’ve just kept my mouth shut. AITA?

Next time, don’t let the intrusive thoughts win.

He could have kept his thoughts to himself.

Now he’s going to have to apologize.

