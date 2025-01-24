Mom Asked The Women In Her Son’s Hospital Room To Leave So He Could Get Dressed, But They Argued With Her

Being a parent requires constant learning and adapting to different situations.

In this case, a mom simply respected her son’s wishes to have privacy while changing after a medical procedure, but other people strongly disagreed, including a nurse.

Now she is second guessing her decision.

Let’s analyze the situation.

AITA for telling a group of women to leave my son’s hospital room so I could dress him in private? My 9-year-old son Loren had his appendix removed this morning. He had a basic understanding of the surgery but the only hang-up he had was having to wear nothing but a hospital gown. No socks or underwear. When we got to the hospital room to get him prepped, he told his mom/my ex and her sister/his aunt to turn or to leave when he had to undress. Obviously he was fine with my being there and needed help.

He expressed his preference and his mom wanted it to be respected.

After the surgery, me, my ex, her sister, her 13-year-old niece and my 18-year-old son were in the recovery room. He was waiting for Loren to sober up and get discharged. He started to come to and whispered to me that he wanted to put clothes on because wasn’t comfortable wearing nothing but a gown in front of three girls. At that same time, a female nurse came in to get his vitals and was talking to my ex. I asked if they could all step outside so I could help Loren get dressed.

Things got tense.

They looked bewildered at my request. The nurse then said she’d help me dress him because my son was still a bit weak. I said no thanks. My teen son will help out. She asked if I was serious about asking her to leave over this and I said yes.

Despite what the nurse believed, she stood her ground.

My son doesn’t feel comfortable getting dressed in front of four females. The nurse said she’s been a nurse for years and has heard of anything crass. I said: “you’re comfortable, my son isn’t and your being insensitive is what’s crass and clueless.” She said I was being dramatic. They left and me and my other son got him dressed.

That moment was over, but she still had to deal with people complaining about it.

My ex called me and said that I owe her and everyone else an apology. I refused. I said if the roles were reversed then you’d have a very different opinion. Also, Loren has to take a bath for the next few days and she was crazy if she was expecting Loren to let her wash him or even be in the bathroom with him. It’s different with me or his brother or friends and I don’t have to convince her for me to be right. AITA?

Her son’s comfort was more important to her than other people’s opinion, and that’s admirable.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this.

A reader shares their thoughts.

This commenter shares their point of view.

Another parent expresses their opinion.

A nurse chimes in.

Another reader adds to the conversation.

Exactly.

Boys have a right to privacy and dignity too.

This shouldn’t be tough to understand.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.