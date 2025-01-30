Boss Treats His Employees Like Dirt, So They Made Sure His Travel Accommodations Were As Inconvenient As Possible

Just following orders, boss!

Hotel closest to the middle of Tampa Bay? Gotcha Chief! “This happened February of this year. My immediate supervisor, let’s call him Darrell, is an all around jerk. Our receptionist, let’s call her Betsy, got a massive chewing out from Darrell one afternoon. Apparently, Darrell asked Betsy to forward every piece of communication from company XYZ to his mailbox. He had forgotten his cellphone at home and had no way to access his email. This was made clear only after the events that unfolded later that day. We have physical cubby-style mailboxes that no one, Darrell included, ever use for intra-office or inter-office communication. I have reference books in mine, others stuff their coats, hats, etc in theirs. Our company tries to be as paperless as possible. There’s an edict from upper management that if possible, messages, pdf documents are to be forwarded via email.

Betsy as per usual, forwards the docs from company XYZ to Darrell’s email inbox like she had done a million other times (incoming email goes to a monitored general mailbox due to the nature of our business). Darrell blew a gasket when the intern that he sent to the office for various other reasons met him back at the job site saying he had nothing in his mailbox. Late in the day he gathers all of his subordinates including Betsy who technically isn’t part of his support staff. He rips her apart in front of all of us.

He says to Betsy “I said mailbox, not email inbox. A 6 year old knows the difference between the 2.” Betsy tries to reason that Darrell should have notified her about his phone being left at home. Darrell’s forehead veins are throbbing at this point and he’s beet-red. He says, and I’m paraphrasing “I don’t need to give any of you unnecessary information. You just follow my directions verbatim. When I say red, I don’t mean maroon, when I say non-fat milk, I don’t mean low-fat milk”… He went on and on with other examples. Betsy was crushed and naturally humiliated. One of my duties is to coordinate travel and accommodations for our team whenever any of us have to travel to meet clients. I already had concrete plans to relocate to a different state and was planning to give HR my 2-week notice in about a week or 2. I thought I’d give ol’ Darrell a parting gift. MC incoming.

I overheard him talking on his phone one morning that he’s meeting fellow KC Chiefs fans in Tampa to watch the Super Bowl between his Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa. He scheduled a client visit in Tampa conveniently on the Friday before the Super Bowl. He verbally tells me to book a hotel that’s nearest to the middle of Tampa Bay and, he wants his final connecting flight to land in Tampa Bay. I said, you got it Chief.

I smugly ask “do you want your itinerary and confirmation in your mailbox or your email inbox?” He looks at me like I’m something sticky that got stuck at the bottom of his shoes and says “you saw me talking to someone using my cellphone didn’t you?” Me: “I sure did. So mailbox or email inbox?” Darrell: email, for ***** sake!” He then storms out.

The next day I forward his hotel booking and flight details to his email, mentioning in all caps, CLOSEST TO THE MIDDLE OF TAMPA BAY. (remember, email is monitored so the higher-ups, legal department, HR has easy access to our paper trail). I asked him to please respond back via email that the itinerary is satisfactory to him. I get a response email saying: “THAT’S WHAT I SAID”. He is now booked to fly from Chicago to Tampa Bay (the body of water, not Tampa the city) via a national airline that lands in St. Pete-Clearwater airport with a connecting flight (a local sea plane) that will take him from St. Pete to Tampa Bay Harbor. His waterfront hotel of course is the closest to the middle of the Bay, a good 20 to 25 miles to the middle of Downtown Tampa.”

I don’t think he’s gonna be happy about this trip…

But it IS going to be funny.

