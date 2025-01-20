Preschool Teacher Tried To Teach A Rude Coworker A Lesson, But Ended Up Doing A Kind Act And Receiving A Gift Instead

Imagine trying to get back at a rude person, and ending up unintentionally making the world a better place.

Talk about a win/win.

That’s what happened in this petty “revenge” story that backfired in the most wholesome way possible.

Let’s read.

My Petty Revenge was an Absolute Failure I work at a preschool, working with the 3-5-year-olds. I also have a disability which means sometimes I use a cane or different braces. At the start of the summer semester, I spent two weeks working with a teacher I had not worked with before, but who I knew was difficult.

She showed signs early.

When I informed her I that can’t bend over to clean tables, she commented “I’ve never worked with an injured person before.” It went downhill from there. I am not a petty person, but two weeks of ableist comments will make anyone angry. So while she was out of her room for a conference I made my petty move.

She thought she was teaching her a lesson…

We have wooden blocks in every classroom, and every room except hers had labels on the shelves to show kids where to put the differently shaped blocks. Instead of using labels she just fussed at the kids for doing it wrong. I put labels on the shelves, knowing that she would be mad that someone had tampered with her room. I did it on a Friday.

Her reaction was very different from what she was expecting.

On Monday I came in and lied when she asked if I knew who had done it. On Tuesday I learned that she thought it was the best surprise ever, and that she had cornered my coworker and made him spill the beans. On Wednesday I received a thank you gift for “all the hard work I do.” Today I’m thinking that I’m not cut out for petty revenge and next time need to just go for the aggressive approach and smack her with my cane.

Kind people don’t have experience in the dark side, but it seems she might have brought someone to the good side!

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this wholesome “revenge”.

A reader shares their thoughts.

She’s a newbie!

I agree.

Someone wants to hire her services.

Well, that escalated quickly.

A clean revenge.

Some people are just not cut out for this kind of job.

I hope she never changes.

