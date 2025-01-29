T.J. Maxx Shopper Had A Bad Experience With A Glass Pot She Bought At The Store

Cooking can be a trial and error experience, right?

Sure, it can!

And a woman named Shaina took to TikTok to tell viewers about how things went sideways when she used a glass pot from T.J. Maxx to get busy in the kitchen.

Shaina filmed her video inside a Costco store and said, “So, do not buy the glass pots. We were boiling some eggs and then it exploded and water got into the motherboard of my oven and totally fried it.”

She motioned to a replacement toaster oven at Costco and said, “I have to cook in that countertop toaster oven because no one sells ovens” and her niece finished her sentence, “that you can pick up.”

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “My oven is working!!!! My husband took it apart and put a hairdryer to it. Thank goodness! Now onto Christmas Eve dinner prep!!!!”

Shaina posted a follow-up video and said, “My husband, while we were gone looking for a new oven, took out the front panel off and used a hairdryer on the motherboard. I did get the oven on.”

In the video’s comments, she told viewers that the original glass pot that exploded was from T.J. Maxx and it was “super thin.”

She added, “I’ve had no problems with it and it wasn’t even at boil when it cracked.”

Things got a little wild!

Watch yourselves out there.

