This Shopper Said Her Mouth Turned Black After She Ate Cheez-Its. – ‘It tasted like I was eating a pen.’

by Matthew Gilligan

File this story under: Things That Will Make You Never Eat a Certain Kind of Food Ever Again.

Anyway, a TikTokker posted a video and showed folks how things didn’t exactly go as planned when she dug into a bag of Cheez-Its she bought.

She told viewers, “It tasted like I was eating a pen. So then I started going through them and there were these pieces that had, like, pen on them. It’s actually baked into the Cheez-It.”

She continued, “And I’m trying to go through the bag and find something there, like a pen or a packet or anything. But it was actually baked into the Cheez-Its.”

The woman showed viewers different photos of what she had to deal with and it didn’t look pretty…

She added that she called a poison control center just to make sure she would be okay.

@wafflehousecheesyeggs

@Cheez-It can yall explain this?? i’m genuinely upset cause these are my favorite snack 😭😭 #foryou #fyp #foryoupage #northcarolina #omg #harristeeter #ew #cheeseitz #wtf #help

♬ original sound – wafflehousecheesyeggs

And here’s what TikTokkers had to say about this.

This person offered some advice.

Another individual chimed in.

And this viewer shared their thoughts.

