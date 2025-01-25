Student Was Forced To Quit Her Nurse Anesthetist Course Because Of A Terrible Instructor, So Years Later When She Found Out They Were Going Back To School, She Reported Her For Cheating And Got Her Expelled

A bad teacher or supervisor can ruin an otherwise great opportunity in life.

What would you do if your instructor at a training position for your dream job was so awful that you had to quit the program?

That is what happened to the nurse in this story, so she eventually tracked her down and reported to her school that she was cheating and got her expelled.

Ruin my chances at my dream job, will you? Please, let me return the favor. I am a nurse. When I was in nursing school, I loved my rotation through ICU and wanted nothing more than to be an ICU nurse, because I eventually wanted to become a nurse anesthetist (ICU experience is required for anesthesia school). My first job after graduation was not in ICU, but after 10 months as a nurse, I was offered a position in a Multi-system ICU. It was a training program for new nurses and I was told I would get 16 weeks of training. Fantastic! I was so excited! Then right before I started, I was told, oops, no, you actually only get 6 weeks of training. Um, okay, kind of concerned that that’s not enough time, but I’m going to try my best. I was somewhat apprehensive, but still excited. Until I met my preceptor. This girl was undoubtedly intelligent and knew her job, but she was so mean to me that I was regularly having near-panic attacks in the few weeks I worked there. She would send huge emails to the educator about how much I sucked, and would ream me out in front of other staff and patients (one time one of the other nurses had to intervene). The other girl who started the program at the same time as me even said how awful my preceptor was being to me.

She was also arrogant as heck, and always bragged about stuff, like how her fiancé (who was a practicing nurse anesthetist and made a lot of money) paid all this money for her engagement ring, and paid all this money for his surprise proposal. How once they were married and had kids if she wanted a thousand dollar baby stroller, that’s what he was going to buy her, and how her wedding was going to be so big and fancy and expensive and perfect. And she was one of those people who was “super Christian,” and was fake nice and passive aggressive when talking to you that it starts to make you wonder if you’re crazy for seeing the vile in them. I hated her with the fire of a thousand burning suns. She was ALWAYS talking about how she had never wanted to be anything but a CRNA, and everything she had done up to that point was for the sole purpose of being able to become a CRNA. It was literally her life’s dream. So during the time I worked with her, she was also trying to get into anesthesia school. She would regularly come in and tell us how her fiancé would help her take the tests that were required as part of the admissions process for most schools, since he was already a practicing CRNA. Whatever, if you want to cheat your way through life, that’s your deal.

So after a few weeks of being so stressed out I was making myself physically ill, I resigned. Found another job that I loved, but was still sad that I wouldn’t be an ICU nurse.

I looked her up on Facebook a couple years later because I was curious, and found out that they had moved to another state for her to start anesthesia school (lock down your Facebook profiles, people! You’d be appalled at the information people can glean about you from seemingly innocuous information and posts). At that point, she was about a year into anesthesia school, and I remembered back to her bragging about how she cheated on her entrance exams to get into school. So I emailed her school (it was a Christian school). Told them about how she had frequently bragged about getting assistance from her fiancé on the entrance exams (this is considered cheating and academic dishonesty/misconduct), and how that behavior is contrary to the values of the school and could reflect poorly upon them, and how she may have taken a spot from another student who was equally or more qualified, but who didn’t engage in academic dishonesty to get ahead. This happened in late 2013/early 2014. I then promptly forgot about the email and forgot all about her. Went on living my life. It is now early 2017. Remembered her and got curious about what ended up happening to her. Scrolled through the public posts on her Facebook newsfeed. She’s still bragging about all the expensive vacations they take, about all the things her husband buys her, blah blah blah. She had posted a couple times back in 2013 about anesthesia school, then suddenly, nothing. Scrolling to newer posts, I see that in 2015, she started at a new school to become a nurse practitioner (recent posts show she is still in school but potentially almost done). Interesting. This girl has never wanted anything but to be a CRNA, was in school for it (and of course bragging about how well she was doing), and now suddenly she’s in school for a different career path? I wonder what happened?

Could it be that perhaps my (truthful) email to her school was actually read, and they decided to act upon this information? I will never know, and I highly doubt she will be making that information known to anyone outside of her immediate circle. Her new school is a very expensive for-profit school, which are typically not viewed as being as high quality as other schools, because they’ll frequently let in anything that can pay. Was this the only school that would take her after her presumed expulsion for academic dishonesty? Again, I will likely never know. Wait, she’s in school again. She’s almost done with school.

I wonder if her new school is even aware of her admitted cheating. Well, I feel it is my ethical obligation to notify them of this information. So just this weekend, I emailed her new school. We’ll see what happens.

It is highly unlikely that the school would expel her due to an email accusation of cheating. At worst, it would have prompted an investigation.

Let’s see what the people in the comments think about this story.

This person thinks it was good to keep trying to ruin the teacher’s dreams.

Hopefully that woman never becomes a nurse.

It sounds like it’s not the best fit.

