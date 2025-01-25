Coworker Kept Spreading Rumors About Her Around The Office, So She Told Her Something Absurd To Make People Question Her Credibility

Some people live for the gossip. But nobody likes being the target.

In this case, a woman noticed her coworker kept spreading rumors about her, so she decided to get creative and bait her into spreading an absurd story that made everyone question her credibility.

Let’s read the story.

The Gossip Queen I work with someone who just lives for drama. She’s that person who always has to know everyone’s business, but instead of keeping it to herself, she spreads it around the office like wildfire. It wouldn’t be so bad if it was just harmless chit-chat, but she loves twisting the truth to make things juicier. And guess who became her latest target? Yep, me.

That’s stressful. But she was cooking up a plan.

I overheard her talking about how I probably only got my promotion because of favoritism when, in reality, I’ve been busting my **** at this job for years. It really got under my skin, but I didn’t want to confront her because, let’s be honest, people like that thrive on drama. So I decided to get creative instead.

She knew just how to deal with the situation without confrontation.

The next time she cornered me in the break room and asked about my weekend plans, I smiled and told her, “Oh, not much, just working on my business plan for the cat café I’m opening in Iceland.” She blinked at me for a second, and I could see her brain spinning. She asked a million questions: “Why Iceland? Do you even like cats? Are you serious?” I acted like it was 100% real.

Things started to happen soon after the exchange.

Sure enough, by lunchtime, the whole office knew about my big move. People started coming up to me, laughing, asking if I was really planning to leave the company to open a café halfway across the world. I played along for a bit, giving vague answers like, “Well, you never know what the future holds.”

Her gossipy coworker played herself.

But the best part? When people realized how ridiculous it sounded, they started questioning everything else she’d said in the past. “Wait, if she believed that, what else has she been making up?” It didn’t take long for her to lose her little audience, and now, whenever she tries to stir up gossip, people just roll their eyes. It feels amazing not to have her stirring up drama about me anymore. Plus, the whole cat café in Iceland thing has become a running joke around the office, and I’m totally fine with that.

This was the perfect outcome—they even laugh about it.

