This Young Woman’s Mom Started Dating Someone New, And Now He Has Started To Try To Tell The Daughter What To Do

When you are a young adult, your relationship with your parents has to evolve into something new since they are no longer in full authority over you.

What would you do if during this transition time, your mom started dating someone new and he kept trying to tell you what to do?

That is what the daughter in this story is dealing with, so she told her mom to tell him to stop it, but mom just said to deal with it herself.

Check it out.

AITA for telling my mom to tell her boyfriend to stop telling me what to do? I (20F) have been starting to get really annoyed by my mom’s new boyfriend. At first he was cool, but now i feel as though he is overstepping. My parents got divorced only a year and a half ago and my mom and her boyfriend have been together for roughly 6 months now. Of course, I am happy that she found someone new, but his actions are bothering me.

That is kind of weird.

It started after she told him about an argument we had, and he randomly told me to “be graceful” to those around me. During my teenage years my mom and i would argue a lot, but it was nothing out of the normal mother-teenage daughter conflicts. I’ll admit i do still have a bit of resentment towards her for some of the things that she has done/said, but I am working on it with therapy.

Every relationship has some issues.

We are good for the most part, but sometimes she will have an attitude and I will use attitude back at her, which she probably told him and prompted him to say that. Either way though I think it is none of his business the arguments I go through with my mom. The next thing that bothered me was on thanksgiving when I was upset because of an argument w/ my bf and needed some extra time to collect myself before going down to the table. My mom called me over the phone to come and I didn’t go immediately, but I said give me a few more minutes.

He should never barge in to her bedroom without being invited.

It was then when i got a knock at the door and I said “who is it, please don’t come in right now” and her bf burst through the door anyway and kept telling me to come downstairs right now. That rubbed me the wrong way completely and I was even more upset and hated being downstairs after that. The last thing that happened with him was this evening when we went out to eat for x-mas eve, and we had all finished eating so I slipped away to the bathroom to check my phone. My bf was asking me about something important so I continued replying when I got back to the table.

This should have come from mom, if anyone. She is an adult.

It wasn’t even one minute of me still being on my phone when he told me to put it away. I said “I will” and continued to text because I was just aggravated. My parents raised me to have manners and they never banned me from using my phone completely at the table, just not excessively which I knew not to do anyways and that was not what I was doing. The rest of the time I just stayed quiet and couldn’t wait to go home. When I got home I told her to tell him to stop telling me what to do, to which she replied “you tell him” and she seemed mad.

This is a very awkward situation, but the mom should really step in and tell the boyfriend that he is overstepping here.

Especially when he came in her room after she said not to.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say.

I agree, this guy is really overstepping his position.

This person has a good idea.

This would really work.

Here is someone saying that she is acting like a child.

This person says she is an adult and should speak up.

This guy really needs to learn some boundaries.

And she needs to set them.

